SymFitTV - treat the foundation of your neck pain, shoulder pain, back pain, hip pain or knee pain from the comfort and convenience of your home under medical supervision. Purchase a Virtual PT consult to get started!

Welcome to SymFitTV where the The SymFit® Healthy Fitness System lives on the internet. This Vimeo OTT page is a safe place to treat common musculoskeletal injuries safely from the comfort of your home through the medical supervision of a SymFit® Certified Physical Therapist. Technology has us spending a majority of our days in collapsed postures. Over time these collapsed posture result in joint misalignments which sets us up for injury and nagging pain. When this happens your fitness, sport and recreational activities are actually strengthening your ability to function with these joint misalignments. You need to rewire the nervous system around healthy posture. It takes about 6 weeks and we are experts in medically guiding you through this process. We have developed 6 levels of neutral spine conditioning to restore your ability to function from neutral spine alignment. We will teach you self-correction techniques during your training to address your individual joint stability issues and package it into a logical daily routine that is easy to follow and addresses the foundation of the problem. You start by purchasing a $50 Virtual Physical Therapy Consultation. This can be purchased from this page by clicking on the Purchase PT Consult at the top left of this page. All prescribed daily workouts are accessed through the content section and organized by level. You will be instructed to watch each workout before you complete your follow-up virtual physical therapy workouts. Your monthly subscription cost $29.99 a month and provides you access to all prescribed workouts, self-correction videos and movement principles videos within the system. Posters are also available for purchase for all workouts at level 3. Please purchase your $50 Virtual PT consultation so that we can confirm the SymFit Healthy Fitness System is right for your and to outline your medical path toward complete physical wellness and a pain-free life. Have A Symmetrical Day!

SymFitTV - treat the foundation of your neck pain, shoulder pain, back pain, hip pain or knee pain from the comfort and convenience of your home under medical supervision. Purchase a Virtual PT consult to get started! This site is no longer available here. If you have questions, please reach out to our support team by using this contact form.